PM and UNDP’s Wignaraja unite for the Pacific region progress

UNDP Assistant Administrator and UN Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka met with UNDP Assistant Administrator and UN Assistant Secretary-General Kanni Wignaraja in a commitment to strengthen the partnership between Fiji and the United Nations Development Program.

Their collaboration is crucial in promoting sustainable development, addressing climate change, and ensuring effective governance in the Pacific region.

Wignaraja, currently leading a high-level mission to Fiji expressed gratitude for Fiji’s dedication to well-being and progress.

Article continues after advertisement

She also emphasized the mission’s importance and the potential for fresh avenues of cooperation.

In response, Rabuka extended his acknowledgement of the UNDP’s ongoing support.

During the high-level mission, parties discussed emerging development priorities and explored innovative solutions for sustainable development.

This collaboration is a beacon of hope for Pacific Island nations facing pressing challenges.

Scheduled from October 10 to 14, the UNDP High-Level Mission aims to identify areas of development cooperation aligned with regional priorities.

Today’s meeting follows a significant gathering on the fringes of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York two weeks ago.