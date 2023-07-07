Plans to remove Methodist church levies

[File Photo]

The Methodist Church of Fiji and Rotuma is in the initial stages of reviewing the removal of church levies, known as “soli vakamisinare.”

Methodist Church President, Reverend Ili Vunisuwai says discussions are underway and a change could be expected next year.

“The church is planning that there will come a time when the church levy, or soli vakamisinare, is removed so church members are not burdened, and the Methodist church should utilize their resources more effectively and generate income for their respective operations and obligations.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, while addressing the Ba Provincial Council meeting in Soso, Naviti, Yasawa, highlighted that this move had its roots in the Qarase government and is now gaining momentum under the coalition government.

“I’m sure that you all are aware of the plans in place to remove the church levy, or soli ni cakacaka lelevu, for members of the Methodist Church.”

Rabuka says the government is actively working to alleviate the financial burdens faced by Fijians, and the removal of both the soli ni yasana and church levies is a significant step towards that goal.