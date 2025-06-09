Nigerian film star Alexx Ekubo dies from cancer aged 40

source: BBC

Nigerian film star Alexx Ekubo has died after a battle with cancer, his family has said.

He passed away on Monday in a Lagos private hospital due to complications from “advanced metastatic kidney cancer”, a family statement on the actor’s Instagram page said. He was 40 years old.

Ekubo was best known for his roles in the Weekend Getaway and the music video titled Johnny by Yemi Alade in 2013. He had won many awards and accolades for his work in the entertainment industry and humanitarian efforts.

A member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors told the BBC his death had left the association in shock. Tributes have been pouring in from fans and friends in Nigeria’s film industry, known as Nollywood.

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Ekubo’s family said he had died after “a brief but courageous battle” and have called for privacy and prayers as they mourn his death.

“Throughout this difficult journey, he bore his pain with remarkable strength, unwavering faith, and enduring hope, believing that one day his testimony would be shared with the world,” the family added.

News about his death began to spread on Tuesday with many fans and colleagues expressing their shock.

“Rest in Peace Alex,” fellow actor and producer Funke Akindele posted on social media.