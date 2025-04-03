Plan aims to stem Fiji's brain drain

[Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications]

The Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Communications is developing a strategic plan.

This document aims to guide Fiji’s economic growth over the next 30 years.

Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali has outlined the need to realign with Vision 2050 and the 2025–2029 National Development Plan.

He states that the Ministry is aiming for a sustainable five per cent growth rate.

This involves, Ali explained promoting economic diversification and investing in high-value, technology-driven industries.

The goal is to reduce reliance on traditional sectors and create well-paying jobs, addressing challenges like brain drain and ensuring long-term prosperity for Fiji.

