PIF to formalize cyber security partnership

The Pacific Islands Forum is now focusing on formalizing the Pacific Partnership for Prosperity on Cyber security and Cybercrime which will assist in curbing digital threats and cyber-related crimes.

This comes as climate security, human security, environmental security, cyber security, and countering transnational organized crime remain major concerns for Pacific island countries.

PIF Secretary General Baron Waqa highlights the pressing need for strengthened cyber security measures.

Waqa states that the partnership will provide a platform for Pacific nations to address the complexities of cybercrime which includes developing frameworks for better coordination between law enforcement agencies.

“Forum members remain committed to enhancing the role of women and girls in all their diversity across all these priority peace and security focus areas. These are the areas where Forum Members countries are focusing our attention. And the areas which we continue to ask our partners to focus their support.”

Waqa also emphasizes that the partnership will also enhance information sharing among member states.