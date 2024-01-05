PEV applauds Dr. Heine’s continued presidency

Dr. Hilda Heine [Source: USP]

The Pacific Elders’ Voice has welcomed the reappointment of Dr. Hilda Heine to the Presidency of the Republic of Marshall Islands for the next four years.

It says it was privileged to have Dr. Heine as the founding chair of PEV.

It adds that they were witnesses to her great leadership qualities.

PEV says Dr. Heine has, of course, previously served as President of RMI and has the distinction of being the first female Head of State in the region.

It adds that her leadership is also a great source of empowerment and pride for the women of the region, who are still fighting for equality, rights, and justice.