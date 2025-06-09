Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in Namaka

A 58-year-old man has died after he was struck by a bus near the Namaka Public School traffic lights this afternoon.

Police say the incident occurred shortly after midday when the man allegedly stepped onto the road and was hit by a passing bus.

He was rushed to Nadi Hospital for medical treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have confirmed that investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing.

