Pastor Kolivuso calls for love, not condemnation

Christian Mission Fellowship Senior Pastor Manasa Kolivuso is urging society to show love and support to young people instead of condemning them when they make mistakes.

Pastor Kolivuso says many youths end up on the streets because they feel rejected by their families, religious groups, and communities.

He warns that without acceptance and help, the streets often become their only refuge.

Last year, his church in Nausori helped rehabilitate 11 youths who had been living on the streets in the Central Division, housing them temporarily before reuniting them with their families.

He adds that many find more love and acceptance among peers on the streets than within their own communities, and stresses the need for rehabilitation over condemnation.

