Passengers frustrated after flight to Labasa delayed

Suva lawyer Jitendra Reddy

Passengers scheduled to fly from Nausori to Labasa Airport this morning have expressed frustration and concern after their flight failed to take off as scheduled.

Disgruntled Suva lawyer Jitendra Reddy says the delay has reportedly been caused by the unavailability of fire trucks at Labasa Airport.

Reddy says he and other passengers were due to depart on the 7:40 AM flight.

Reddy, who was travelling to Labasa for court proceedings, expressed disappointment over the disruption.

He says many of them are travelling for business.

Questions have been sent to Fiji Airports.

