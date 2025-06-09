Partners meet to assess dengue outbreak lessons

Source: MoH / Facebook

Health authorities and partners are currently reviewing the country’s response to dengue fever outbreaks.

The Dengue Fever after Action Review brings together health experts, development partners, and hospital representatives to assess lessons learned from the recent outbreak and improve preparedness for future public health threats.

Chief Medical Advisor Dr Luisa Cikamatana praised the dedication of frontline workers, saying their resilience is key to containing the outbreak.

Article continues after advertisement

She says the review is a crucial step toward building a stronger and more responsive healthcare system.

The findings from the review will guide future dengue prevention, response, and health system strengthening efforts across Fiji.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.