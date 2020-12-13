2021 Parliament sitting dates confirmed

Parliament has approved its annual calendar for 2021.

The motion was tabled by Leader of Government Inia Seruiratu.

Seruiratu says the business committee endorsed the sitting calendar from February to December 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

The House will next convene from the 8th to the 12th of February, followed by a sitting scheduled from 22nd to 26th of March.

In April, Parliament will sit from the 26th to 30th with the next session running from 16th to 20th of August.

In September the sitting will be from 20th to 24th.

The prorogation of Parliament has been scheduled for the 25th of October.

The opening of the new session of Parliament has been set from November 22nd 2021, while the last sitting of Parliament will be from November 29th to December 3rd

The budget address and subsequent budget date are likely to fall either in June or July 2021.