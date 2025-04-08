Pacific must act now on unfair US Tariffs

[File Photo]

The Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister is calling on Pacific leaders to meet urgently to map a firm regional response to the unfair tariffs imposed by the United States.

Professor Biman Prasad made the comment at the Pacific Islands Investment Forum CEO Forum currently underway in Nadi.

Professor Prasad says the Pacific region has consistently been the US’s strongest partner.

The DPM says he joins the call for Pacific leaders to meet the US government urgently to present the region’s special circumstances, to state the regional case for fairness on tariffs, and to explore further the medium-term adjustments that they will need to make.

He says as custodians of sovereign and superannuation funds, they each carry a responsibility.

The DPM says the decisions made in boardrooms, investment committees, and forums like this affect national economies; they shape social development and influence the resilience of entire communities.

“The impacts of upheavals arising from the global markets on our regional markets – though uncertain at this stage – are going to be significant. There is doubt about this.”

He says arbitrary decisions taken in faraway capitals have the potential to harm the financial future of our people.

Professor Prasad further adds that this has the potential to harm the region’s economic progress and weaken efforts to build a sustainable and resilient Pacific.

He says, given this urgency, there is a need for a strong Pacific-wide response.

