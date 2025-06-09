Pacific Batteries aids probe after illicit find

Lami-based Pacific Batteries Limited is cooperating with Police in their investigation following the discovery of 26 clear bags containing white crystal-like substances.

The company, in a statement, says it will provide full access to its premises to ensure the ongoing investigation continues smoothly.

The company says staff discovered the plastic packages containing the white powdery substance during routine battery breaking operations at the factory in Wailada.

These packages were found inside used car batteries that had been collected from various locations across Fiji.

Upon the discovery, PBL management immediately escalated the matter and reported it to the Police, who responded promptly.

PBL is Fiji’s only automotive battery manufacturer, operating a lead recycling plant that processes used batteries collected nationwide.

The company stresses that the plastic packages were found inside used batteries received from within Fiji and reiterates its strong commitment to safety, legal compliance, and transparency.

According to police, testing is being conducted to confirm whether the substances found are illicit drugs.

