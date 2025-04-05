Over 6,000 work permits issued in 18 months

[File Photo]

A total of 6460 work permits were issued to overseas workers between August 2023 and January 2025.

According to the statistics, the highest number of work permits were issued last year which stood at 4819 while 1121 were issued in January alone.

Immigration Minister Viliame Naupoto says the total number of work permits during this period includes all categories of permits granted to foreign national for employment in the country.

He says this figure encompass both short term and long term work permits across various sectors reflecting the demand for skilled and unskilled labour in the country.

The Immigration Minister says since the implementation of the Documents Management System in September last year, the standards maximum turnaround time is 21 working days provided all required documents are in order.

However, he adds that processing timelines may be extended due to various factors including case complexity, incomplete applications, non-compliance with immigration procedures, delay in submitting required documents and system downtime.

