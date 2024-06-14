Online petition to challenge salaries and allowances hike

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Grievances from civil society organizations over the passing of the Emoluments Committee Report to increase the salaries and allowances of Members of Parliaments will escalate today with the launching of a petition.

The online petition is being launched this afternoon by Fiji Council of Social Services Vani Catanasiga and Fiji Public Service Association General Secretary Judith Kotozbalavu.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad is expected to announce where he will get the monies from to cater to this increase when he deliver the 2024-2025 National Budget later this month.