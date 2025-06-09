Online abuse targeting youth MP with disability condemned

[Source: Nicole Matavesi/ Facebook]

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has condemned the recent cyberbullying and online attacks directed at a youth parliamentarian, a person with disability.

FHRADC Director, Loukinikini Lewaravu says such acts are not merely offensive, they constitute a violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to dignity, equality and full participation in society.

She says the malicious attacks on the youth is also an assault on the nation’s core values of respect, inclusion, and kinship.

Article continues after advertisement

Lewaravu says the Commission stands in solidarity with the Fiji Disabled People’s Federation and all youth with disabilities who demonstrate remarkable leadership and resilience in civic spaces like the recent Fiji Youth Parliament.

The Director adds that this incident serves as a stark reminder that online abuse is a societal issue demanding a societal response.

She stresses that silence is complicity and creating a Fiji where every person can participate with dignity, regardless of ability, is a collective responsibility.

She says this duty falls upon government institutions, civil society, communities, and every individual citizen.

Lewaravu is urging the Online Safety Commission to also look into this matter.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.