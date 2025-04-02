Old waterways fail in heavy rains

[File Photo]

Fiji’s outdated waterways struggled to handle heavy rainfall.

This, according to Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Vatimi Rayalu.

The Minister stated that this also contributed to an increased risk of flooding.

He said urgent upgrades were needed to protect communities.

Rayalu raised this concern during a meeting with Guangzhou Qu, the new Head of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Pacific Office.

Rayalu explained that most drainage and flood systems were built in the 1960s and 1970s and had become too weak to handle extreme weather caused by climate change.

The FAO endorsed its support for Fiji through the Hand-in-Hand Initiative, aiming to improve food security and climate resilience.

