NZ backs Fiji's climate agriculture

Fiji’s climate resilience efforts in agriculture have received a major lift with the New Zealand Government confirming $4.3 million in funding through the Pacific Climate Smart Agriculture and Sustainable Land Management Partnership.

Announced by New Zealand Minister for pacific people Dr Shane Reti at Koronivia Research Station, the support is part of $18.5 million regional initiative running from 2025 to 2029 across six Pacific nations.

The partnership will focus on Climate-resilient crop trials and pest resistant seeds, Cost effective soil monitoring for improved productivity and Landscape planning using environmental and socio-economic data

Article continues after advertisement

The initiative will also engage regional institutions like The University of the South Pacific and The Pacific community, and leverage resources such as the Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees gene bank and the Pacific Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils initiative.

Fiji’s Assistant Minister for Agriculture, Tomasi Tunabuna, welcomed the support, emphasizing the importance of sustainable farming systems and the shared commitment to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

He says Fiji’s increased budget allocation for climate smart agriculture in 2025–2026 as part of its long-term strategy to protect natural resources and ensure food security.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.