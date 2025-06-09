No compromise on sovereignty says Tehulu

Tuvalu’s Minister for Public Works, Infrastructure, Development and Water, Ampelosa Tehulu

Tuvalu’s Minister for Public Works, Infrastructure, Development and Water, Ampelosa Tehulu, has made clear that his nation will never sacrifice its sovereignty, even as it seeks support for climate-resilient infrastructure.

Speaking to the media following the 2nd Pacific Disaster Risk Management Ministers Meeting in Palau, he affirmed the country’s firm stance.

While Tuvalu will support the Koror Declaration adopted by leaders of Pacific nations, Tehulu said the country will engage its development partners with caution.

Acknowledging the mounting pressures of climate change, the Minister stated that time is running out for Tuvalu as impacts intensify.

He said that although the nation will continue regional collaboration, it will also pursue its own path to secure financing for its climate initiatives.

“Instead of complaining too much, I think we just have to do our own work like reclaiming lands, we do not have to wait,”.

Tehulu also thanked Pacific neighbours for realising the urgency of Tuvalu’s situation, stating that while land reclamation is underway, the country is simultaneously losing parts of its lagoon environment.

He also spoke of the challenge of convincing Tuvaluans of the reality of what is happening.

Tehulu also critique global climate diplomacy, suggesting the United Nations Conference of the Parties has become expensive and lacking tangible outcomes for nations severely affected by climate change.

He expressed hope that the country’s support for regional initiatives would not go to waste and urged Pacific leaders to stand by their partners.

He said real accountability will be tested if leaders fail to stand by their partners.

