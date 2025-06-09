Night club operators seek short term extension for the festive season

[Photo/file]

Nightclub operators are hoping for consideration of slightly extended hours during major festive periods, saying the current restrictions make it difficult for patrons and businesses to adjust.

Deep Sea Union Tavern owner Albert Chand says most customers arrive late in the evening and feel rushed when closing time comes too soon.

“Most of our patrons, they come into the clubs like 10ish, 11pm. And when they settle down with a couple of bottles of beer, it’s time to close again.”

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that operators are strictly following the law and working closely with the police, but the shorter hours have made business conditions tougher.

“Some of us nightclub owners are facing really hard time now…our obligations are still the same almost now with all the new wage rates and electricity and all going up.”

Chand is asking authorities to consider a limited extension during special occasions only.

“We’re asking for the government if they can consider our request…until about 3am in the morning, only on festive seasons, you know like Christmas, New Year, Hibiscus.”

Police continues to work with nightclub operators to ensure compliance and public safety.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.