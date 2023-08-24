NGOs call for UN action

The release of nuclear wastewater from the Daiichi Fukushima power plant is a huge violation of human rights.

This was stressed in a 23-page official statement that was addressed to the Geneva office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

In a joint statement, Ocean Vision Legal and the Pacific Network on Globalization pleaded with the UN Human Rights Council to intervene and halt the dumping immediately until all effects have been assessed and less harmful options have been investigated.

The declaration also emphasized how the release of nuclear waste water will impair the following human rights: the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainably managed environment; the right to take part in environmental decisions; the right to information and public participation, including in environmental matters; the right to an adequate standard of living; and the right to development.

Until there are sufficient safeguards, including enough scientific knowledge, to ensure that such activities can be carried out in a way that respects and protects human rights, Japan should respect the concerns of the Pacific region.

Japan is proceeding with its scheduled release of radioactive wastewater today.