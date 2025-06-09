New support to fight Fiji’s alcohol crisis

Fijian families continue to face significant challenges with the rise of illicit drug and alcohol use in the country.

Permanent Secretary for Health and Medical Services, Dr. Jemesa Tudravu, while launching Empower Pacific’s Alcohol and Other Drugs Counselling Services in Suva this morning, said reports show a steady increase in alcohol consumption over the years.

Dr. Tudravu highlighted that in 2017, Fiji recorded a total per capita alcohol consumption of 3.18, which rose to 3.58 in 2020, reflecting a 126 percent increase in just four years.

“So the introduction of this specialized counselling service is critical and timely. At this juncture, I would like to thank Empower Pacific for their tremendous work in assisting the government with counselling services for those affected by alcohol and drug abuse.”

Dr. Tudravu added that a cross-sectoral approach is now more important than ever, as alcohol and drug use continues to affect people across different age groups and genders.

He stressed that the Ministry will continue to recognize the provision of psycho-social support services as an integral part of holistic patient care and wellbeing.

The Permanent Secretary hopes that the new counselling services will help victims access the support they need to overcome the challenges they face in life.

