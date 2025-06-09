New rental laws to protect tenants and landlords, says Kamikamica

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica says the government is working on new rental laws that will better protect both tenants and landlords in Fiji.

Kamikamica says there have always been concerns that either tenants are taken advantage of by landlords or vice versa, and the new legislation will set clear rules of engagement and provide stronger regulation.

He adds that many people in Fiji rent homes, so having fair laws is important for both sides.

The Deputy Prime Minister also reminded the public that renting in informal settlements is illegal, and said the proposed bill is expected to address this as well.

Kamikamica says public consultations will be held to gather feedback, with the bill likely to be tabled in Parliament towards the end of the year.

