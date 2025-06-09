New fire trucks boost NFA’s services

[Photo Credit: NFA]

The National Fire Authority needs more resources along the Suva-Nausori corridor.

This is due to the latest statistics, which show that the highest number of fire cases are recorded in this area.

In 2022 and 2023, 58 percent of fires occurred in this corridor, while the incidents rose to 72 percent last year.

So far this year, it stands at 83 percent.

Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa, says that statistically, the Suva-Nausori corridor is the most densely populated area, and hence the NFA needs more resources there.

He made the comments as the NFA received three new fire trucks, as well as urban search and rescue and swift water rescue equipment from the Queensland Fire & Emergency Services.

Nalumisa says this equipment will strengthen the NFA’s ability to respond swiftly and effectively, particularly in densely populated urban areas and vulnerable semi-urban communities.

The Minister thanked the Queensland Fire Department, saying the donation “speaks volumes not only in terms of material support but also in the spirit of cooperation and friendship.”

The Minister adds that this partnership is rooted in the Fiji–Australia Vuvale Partnership and formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding signed last year, reflecting a broader regional effort to foster disaster resilience.

