New Coca-Cola vanilla flavor

Coca-Cola is making waves in the market with their new Vanilla flavour drink.

Coca-Cola General Manager, Roger Hare says that they are trying to come up with new flavours for their customers every once or twice in a year.

“Yes, sure so we like to have rotational flavours, especially at the Coke brand just to give people something new to try from time to time.

Article continues after advertisement

Hare says that sales of their Vanilla flavor have been going well, and to expand distribution to additional stores and outer islands as well.

“We do have a new product development calendar across whole of next year and into further years so yeah, lookout for more new flavors and soft drinks, yeah we’re looking at some new juice innovations and sport energy as well”.

Coca-Cola is looking forward to introducing other new flavours in years to come.