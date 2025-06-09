New booklet empowers people battling HIV

UNAIDS, in partnership with the New Zealand Government, has launched a new booklet titled Power of Life to support people newly diagnosed with HIV.

The resource, developed by people living with HIV, aims to reassure those affected that they are not alone and are part of a supportive community.

UNAIDS Goodwill Ambassador Ratu Epeli Nailatikau said the booklet encourages people diagnosed with HIV to seek support and avoid isolation, which can create fear and reluctance.

“Listening to the stories of those living with HIV, advocating for their dignity, and calling for an end to stigma, he has seen firsthand the difference that community-led action can make. This resource that we have today is in English, iTaukei, and Fiji Hindi. That is how it should be. When we speak to people in the language of their heart, they hear us not just with their ears, but with their spirit. This is what inclusion looks like. This is what dignity looks like. And this is what it means to leave no one behind.”

Ratu Epeli outlined the importance of inclusion and dignity, saying speaking in the language of the heart allows people to hear not just with their ears but with their spirit.

He acknowledged the support of the New Zealand High Commissioner’s Fund and thanked HIV clinicians for their technical expertise.

Ratu Epeli urged the government, civil society, faith leaders, media, and youth leaders to support young people living with HIV, helping them overcome challenges and move forward.

