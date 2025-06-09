Nearly 2,000 civil servants trained to boost public sector performance

[Photo: FILE]

The Ministry of Civil Service has trained nearly 2,000 civil servants as part of a push to strengthen public sector accountability and performance.

Presenting the 2022–2023 Annual Report to the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, Deputy Secretary Samuela Moce revealed that 90 training sessions were conducted during the financial year.

Moce said the sessions focused on key policies, including open merit recruitment, disciplinary procedures, and the performance management framework.

He added that training remains a priority for the Ministry, with expanded programs now placed under the Fiji Learning Institute for Public Service.

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Close to 2,000 civil servants participated in 19 partner-agency sessions conducted with training partners, including FICAC for anti-corruption training, and the Ministry of Employment for employment-related matters. Some participants also attended Australian Awards courses supported by the Australian government.

Moce noted that this training push reflects a broader government effort to build a more capable, disciplined, and performance-driven civil service.

Head of the Fiji Institute for Public Service, Atelaite Rokosuka, said the Institute will continue strengthening the capacity of civil servants.

He explained that training is not only for mainland staff but also for those in rural and maritime areas. The courses include topics such as grievance handling and anti-bullying policies, which are part of the capacity-building programs offered by FLPS to all civil servants.

Rokosuka added that expanding access and strengthening training content remain key priorities as the government continues to invest in developing a capable and resilient civil service.