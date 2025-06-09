Nausori Council commits to major drainage upgrades

As flooding continues to be a challenge for Nausori, the town council administration has reaffirmed its commitment to drainage upgrades in this financial year.

Special Administrator’s Chair Adi Talei Rokotuibau says recurring floods are largely caused by rubbish clogging major drains.

She says this has prompted joint efforts with the Fiji Roads Authority to clear and maintain drainage systems.

Despite financial limitations in previous years, she reaffirmed that available funds will now be directed toward essential works such as drain clearing, greens maintenance, and flood-mitigation measures.

Rokotuibau says a major clean-up and beautification drive is also being prioritised for the town next year, to improve public spaces and facilities.

She adds that residents should expect a renewed focus on cleanliness, not only in waste management but also in the upkeep of parks, amenities, and community facilities.

Rokotuibau further says the goal is for people to “feel fresh air” when they enter the town, instead of associating Nausori with poor waste disposal.

