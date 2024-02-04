No direct impact expected from TD06F and TD05F

[Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

A low pressure system located south of Samoa, was numbered as Tropical Disturbance TD06F at 6am this morning.

The potential for TD06F to become a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours is low. Meanwhile, Tropical Disturbance TD05F was located to the northwest of New Caledonia at 6am today.

The potential for TD05F to become a Tropical Cyclone in the next 24 hours is also low.

Both of these systems are not expected to directly impact Fiji.

The Nadi Weather Office states that they will continue to monitor these systems and advise accordingly.