Fiji set for unusually warm and wet season

The country is expected to experience above-average rainfall and warmer-than-normal temperatures over the coming months, the Fiji Meteorological Service warns.

Scientific Officer Climatology Jasneel Chandra said this outlook was presented during the Eight National Climate Outlook Forum.

He noted that recent rainfall patterns have varied widely across the country. Some stations recorded normal to above-normal rainfall, while most stations in the Western, Central, Eastern and Northern divisions experienced drier-than-usual conditions.

“Looking at the Enso outlook, it is currently at La Lina watch. That simply means that there is a chance that La Lina may develop in the coming months. Looking at the global climate models, they suggest that 2025-2026 tropical cyclone is likely to be driven by a weak La Lina event.”

Chandra added that sea surface temperatures remain warmer than average in the Western Pacific and cooler across the Central and Eastern Pacific, a pattern consistent with early La Niña development.

He said that from November to January 2026, above-average rainfall is likely across the Fiji group including Rotuma.

Day and night temperatures during the same period are also expected to be higher than normal.

