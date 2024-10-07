National Digital ID to enhance access to key services

Reserve Bank of Fiji Governor, Ariff Ali says that a national ID can be likened to a key that can open doors or provide a seamless pathway to government services.

Ali stressed this at the inauguration of the National Digital ID Project.

He says a robust national digital ID system will empower citizens by improving access to basic services and fostering economic growth.

Article continues after advertisement

The Cabinet in June this year approved the initiative that seeks to establish a secure digital identification system for use in both the government and private sectors.

He also states that the National Digital ID will significantly enhance access to essential services, particularly for individuals in rural areas and small businesses.

The system is also composed to bolster disaster resilience and align with sustainable development goals.

The governor says the project is expected to be completed in the next 36 months and will require extensive collaboration among various government ministries.

A steering committee has been established to oversee the initiative, focusing on drafting the necessary legislation and selecting appropriate technology to implement the system.