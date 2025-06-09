Nasinu launches recycling to boost pride

[Photo: FILE]

The Nasinu Town Council hopes to build civic pride and promote responsible waste management by launching its Return and Earn initiative.

The programme allows residents to return eligible beverage containers in exchange for a five-cent refund, while supporting efforts to reduce litter and improve cleanliness in Fiji’s largest municipality.

Nasinu Town Council Chairperson Felix Magnus says the town has made significant progress in improving its appearance through community clean-up efforts and stakeholder partnerships.

“In 2014, I think, Nasinu was declared the cleanest town. Moving on from 2014 to 2023, Nasinu was one of the dirtiest towns, but I’m proud to say that with the involvement of the community, with the involvement of the Ministry of Local Government coming on board and the Hands Across Nasinu initiative, we have managed to clean up Nasinu.”

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He believes the Return and Earn programme will further strengthen community ownership and encourage residents to take pride in their surroundings.

“And this initiative today, marks a significant milestone in we the residents of Nasinu in our aspirations and dreams to keep Nasinu clean.”

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa also welcomed the initiative, saying environmental protection is a shared responsibility.

“We are the protectorate, we are the custodian of the place that we live in, and we call Earth. No one else is going to protect this environment – it’s you, it’s me, it’s the government and everyone.”

The Council hopes the programme will reduce littering, improve Nasinu’s image, and strengthen investor confidence in the area.