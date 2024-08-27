Multiple fires displace residents

[Source: Supplied]

A person sustained minor injuries following a structural fire at Lausa Feeder Road in Tavua.

The incident happened last Friday night, destroying a four-bedroom concrete house.

The National Fire Authority says the house belonged to a 64-year-old bus driver.

Information gathered by the NFA reveals that family members were sleeping when the fire started.

They managed to escape; however, one family member suffered minor injuries.

Five people have been displaced by the blaze.



The estimated cost of the damage is $160,000.

In another incident, four people have been displaced after their house sustained more than 90 percent damage in a fire at Tuatua, Labasa.

The NFA says initial on-site investigations show the fire started in the kitchen.

Additionally, a house was destroyed in a fire in Nasova, Levuka.

A firefighter based at the Levuka station was renting the house, and initial investigations suggest that an electrical fault may be the probable cause of the fire.