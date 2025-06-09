Multi-agency planning underway for Exercise Bougainville

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces has begun initial planning for Exercise Bougainville 2026, a major multi-agency exercise aimed at strengthening national readiness and coordination.

The week-long initial planning conference brings together government agencies, emergency services, non-government organizations, and international defense partners to align objectives and prepare for complex response scenarios.

The Military Chief Major General Ro Jone Kalouniwai says the exercise will test brigade-level preparedness and improve interoperability across land, sea, air, and information domains.

“A key aspect is identifying the lessons learned and its incorporation into the betterment of the exercise planning to help develop a seamless and safe integration of people, processes, and platforms.”

Ro Jone adds it will also assess the RFMF’s transition to a modular brigade structure, designed to improve flexibility.

“I certainly look forward to witnessing it provide a unique and invaluable platform for further strengthening robust training opportunities to foster and sustain cooperative relationships, relationships critical to ensuring the safety and security of our nation and its people.”

The initial planning conference will also strengthen coordination and trust ahead of the joint exercise.

