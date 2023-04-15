MSMEs discuss key challenges

Representatives from the various small and medium enterprises sectors have converged in Suva to participate in the Pre-National Economic Summit and Budget Dialogue.

In January of this year, the MSME community representatives met with the Minister for External Trade, Cooperatives, SME, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, to discuss their key priorities.

Young Entrepreneurs Council President, Watisoni Nata says the objective of the dialogue is to provide MSME representatives a platform to genuinely discuss their specific industries and overall key challenges and potential solutions with the most senior ministers and policymakers.

He adds that the objective of the dialogue is also to better understand the organization and dynamics of the National Summit in order to better prepare for and effectively engage in it for maximum outcomes.

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, representatives from the Fiscal Review Committee, Employment Relations Advisory Board, United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, the Chair of Investment Fiji, Chair of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, and representatives of Development Partners are also part of the event.