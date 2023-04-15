Business

MSMEs discuss key challenges

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

April 15, 2023 10:25 am

Representatives from the various small and medium enterprises sectors have converged in Suva to participate in the Pre-National Economic Summit and Budget Dialogue.

In January of this year, the MSME community representatives met with the Minister for External Trade, Cooperatives, SME, and Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, to discuss their key priorities.

Young Entrepreneurs Council President, Watisoni Nata says the objective of the dialogue is to provide MSME representatives a platform to genuinely discuss their specific industries and overall key challenges and potential solutions with the most senior ministers and policymakers.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the objective of the dialogue is also to better understand the organization and dynamics of the National Summit in order to better prepare for and effectively engage in it for maximum outcomes.

Deputy Prime Minister, Manoa Kamikamica, representatives from the Fiscal Review Committee, Employment Relations Advisory Board, United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, the Chair of Investment Fiji, Chair of the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, and representatives of Development Partners are also part of the event.

MSMEs discuss key challenges

Water rationing to start in certain areas

Deputy PM to comment when he returns

Suspension of Pryde unacceptable

Bau requested to fund GCC catering budget

$12m later and pool still not completed

Current dry weather posing significant challenges

DPP fraternizing with the former AG was wrong: Rabuka

Summit funding “extravagant", says Seruiratu

PM's statement rebukes Deputy PM: Chaudhry

Lack of interest in TVET remains a challenge: Singh

Macron cleared to raise French retirement age, protesters vow to fight on

The Script guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46

Airman suspected of leaking secret US documents hit with federal charges

Three to debut for Pearls

Drake & Josh star found safe, police say

Ukrainians said to pull back in Bakhmut as Moscow launches new push

Brumbies survive Drua scare

Fiji U-15 goes down to Liechtenstein

Two U.S. Senators write to Tesla CEO after Reuters probe

Sea Eagles restore pride with fiery win over brave Storm

Hynes shines as Sharks rally late to topple Roosters

Who is trans advocate Dylan Mulvaney?

India's Modi raises embassy security with UK's Sunak after vandalism

Matthew McConaughey says he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers

$3.8m boost for Flying Fijians

MBHS, SGS win Suva Zone 2

Reds reign in Samoa

Hetet’s much anticipated return to action

‘Yellowstone’ on-screen couple confirms real-life romance

Yee breaks 28-year-old record

Hayne in custody ahead on sentencing for sexual assault

Tributes pour in for Gukisuva

Gavoka applauds Fiji Marriott Training Academy

Be realistic, PM tells the Finance Minister

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson have ‘nothing to hide’

Cannes Film Festival 2023 lineup announced

Lisa Marie Presley’s youngest daughters father to represent them

Narube calls on government to address water challenges

New rehabilitation center to enhance service delivery

More awareness on waste management needed

Free entry to Marama Championship tomorrow

Para-Vet training timely: Dr. Vinesh

Drua home tickets made easily available

Fiji’s final hopes hangs by a thread

Jamie Foxx hospitalized after ‘medical complication

Hours before Blinken visit, US condemns Vietnam's jailing of activist

Fiji Airways flying to Canberra

One new COVID-19 case

Drake Bell no longer 'missing and endangered’

Biden and UK's Sunak did not discuss intel leaks, White House says

FBI arrests 21-year-old National Guardsman for 'criminal' US intelligence leaks

LVMH's caution points to Americans' waning lust for luxury

Names competing at Cannes Film Festival

Man to front court for aggravated robbery

Existential threat of climate change remains: Prasad

Plans to reopen Yavitu Training Centre : Saukuru

Indiana industrial fire nearly extinguished but smoke still poses danger

Sevilla fight back to draw with Man United

Late Gatti goal secures Juve win over Sporting

Oldest-known bat skeletons shed light on evolution of flying mammals

Southeast Florida swamped by more than two feet of rain

Leverkusen draw with visitors Union 1-1 thanks to late Wirtz goal

Amazon cranks up AI competition against Microsoft, Google with new cloud tools

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s’ final season

Pete Davidson returns to host "Saturday Night Live"

Twitter to let users offer content subscriptions in monetization push

FBI arrests man for 'criminal' US intelligence leaks

Silktails chases second home win

Discrepancies found following audit: Nalumisa

President suspends DPP pending referral

No more discipline issues: Yusuf

Grande's viral video reminds us why body comments can be "especially harmful"

Fiji’s cyber-security system underrated

First win for Fiji Futsal

Biden administration to ask Supreme Court to stop abortion pill curbs

Relocation plans worry Nabua tenants

Volleyball revises training squad for Pacific Games

Ronaldo's Saudi club Al-Nassr sack coach Garcia

Latrell fires as Rabbitohs burn Dolphins

TCF notes decline in garment trade

Musetti outlasts Djokovic to set up all-Italian clash with Sinner

Wieffer makes up for error to score Feyenoord winner

Women’s economic empowerment crucial: Tabuya

Lack of awareness on types of disabilities

Bayern drop Mane

High-profile cases submitted to ODPP

Ariana DeBose will return to host the 2023 Tony Awards

Party leaders urge government to focus on cost of living

Tavailagi breaks long jump record

There is a need for encryption regulations

Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates neighborhood pothole

Stiff tourism competition from Asia

Apple now makes almost 7% of its iPhones in India: Bloomberg News

Understanding Parkinson’s symptoms could help: Dr. Balram

North Korea fires missile; South condemns 'grave provocation'

Four national team members suspended

BAT implements I-Recycle Hub

Seruvakula to coach Fijian Warriors, squad announced

Rainn Wilson sat next to an unsuspecting ‘Office’ viewer on a flight

Japan aiming to host 2035 and 2037 World Cups: JRFU

Australia's northwest braces for strongest cyclone in a decade

Granger Smith leaves country music for ministry

Jane Krakowski explains how she tackled flying trapeze

Severe rainfall deficiency in Central division

China reaffirms partnership with Fiji

Missing teen found

Taiwan says China's no-fly zone will affect around 33 flights

Jeremy Renner walks red carpet after near-fatal accident

Boletakanakadavu eyes double blue ribbon

Suspected charges against high profile individuals

High fuel and food prices likely to remain: ADB

Turuva blending well with the big guns

Municipal councils cannot be complacent about rate collection

Vunivalu returns for Moana clash

Illicit drugs top list of offenses in Cakaudrove

Setup of ICAO office comes with great benefits

Warm-up an issue: Chua

Philippines will pursue drugs war appeal with ICC, says top gov't lawyer

Games relay changes, fewer torches, source says

‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ trailer offers deeper look

Indian army says it finds rifle linked to killing of 4 soldiers at base

US inflation falls to lowest level since May 2021

Kelsea Ballerini pays tribute to victims of Nashville shooting

New building code for Fiji

Brazil could suspend social media sites over school violence content

Snap hires Google ad executive to help improve ad performance

Teenage girl missing

Meet the artist Diddy called ‘the R&B Biggie’

U.S. sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war

Harry Potter series, another 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Warner Bros Discovery unveils revamped 'Max'

Macron stands by China interview

Alicia Keys reimagines iconic hit for ‘Bridgerton’ prequel

Posthumous Kenny Rogers album will feature unreleased songs

Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen after grand jury testimony

Musk says Twitter is roughly breaking even, has 1,500 employees

FRU unaware of treatment of deceased player

Real Madrid beat 10-man Chelsea as Benzema strikes again

Milan lead Napoli after Bennacer goal

Possible demolition of flats at Mead Road

Another test for Drua forwards

Two arrested following drug raid

GCC review team appointed

Naikore out, Tagabale in for Fijiana Drua

Address brain drain issue: ADB

Mario, Mariah, Madonna added to National Recording Registry

Fiji and New Caledonia searching for a win

Document leak challenges regional security

China records world's first human death from H3N8 bird flu

Tailevu North out to defend girls title

Residents to benefit from improved waiting shelter

Ministry needs to be more proactive: Saukuru

Diaz to make boxing debut against Paul

Zverev beats Bautista Agut, Medvedev powers on in Monte Carlo

Fiji needs support in certain areas: AG

EFL puts Western Division on notice

Police officers undergo reintegration program

India's birth control measures resonate among its Muslims

Jennifer Lopez is a ‘Mother’ on a mission in new trailer for her Netflix thriller

It’s time for employers to stop caring so much about college degrees

Vanuatu holds Fiji in Futsal Cup

Macron comments leave senior Taiwanese official 'puzzled'

Brandon Lee’s loved ones remember ‘The Crow’ star 30 years after his death

ADB report key for National Budget preparation

Review of Immigration Act accommodates VKB

Samsung to cut chip production after posting lowest profit in 14 years

ICAO to continue assisting in safety measures

Suva retailers concerned with online scammers

Trio returns, Tela captains Drua

Kikau sidelined by pectoral injury

Dozens of dead stingrays found on Brazil beach

More awareness needed on Parkinson's disease

Valetini named, Wallabies lock earns first start

Former Twitter executives sue company to recover over $1 million in legal fees

‘Succession’ used code words ‘Larry David’

Russia starts fuel supplies to Iran by rail

Fiji acknowledges World Bank support

Framework to protect traditional knowledge and cultural expression

Hollywood writers hold strike vote Tuesday

Russia's Wagner claims it controls most of Bakhmut

Matthew McConaughey has some thoughts on his next role as ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff stirs interest

Shares in Regal Cinemas’ owner hit all-time low

Ukrainian hackers say they have compromised Russian spy

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi hint they’re engaged

Head of top UK business lobby fired over misconduct claims

FSSRL grand-final rescheduled to May 6th

Some Drua players to be rested

Alibaba unveils its ChatGPT-style service

Investigation possible into HA abuse

Vanuatu hopes for great start

WAF struggles to provide water carting services to certain communities

Jeremy Renner got a hilarious fake Cameo from Paul Rudd after snow plow accident

6.3% economic growth projected for Fiji

Domestic violence remains a concern: Tabuya

US, Philippines agree to complete security assistance road map in 5-10 years

Rise in bogus traders concerning

South Korea wildfire forces 500 residents to evacuate

Pope wants light shed on 40-year-old mystery of missing Vatican girl

‘Beef’ turns a road-rage run-in into one of the year’s juiciest shows