MSMEs capitalize on week-long carnival

Micro, small, and medium enterprises have capitalized on the week-long Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival underway at Subrail Park in Labasa.

MSMEs from around the country have thrived on the platform to boost their revenue as they provide a variety of products and services to the people of the Friendly North.

Suva-based entrepreneur Shenial Ram says they have recognized the potential of the carnival and have travelled across to market their natural fruit juice in Labasa.

Article continues after advertisement

“Since I am studying under TELS, I cannot get enough money to support myself, but running my own juice business is giving me a side income through which I can support myself, my family, and some of my friends too.”

The carnival has also provided an opportunity for people to have a casual job and earn an extra income within the nine days, besides their day job.

Ba-based labourer Matereti Tuikoro encourages people in search of employment to earn a living through such economic activities.

“Some of the young citizens that are out there do not have experience in work, for example… plumbing and carpentry, but you have some ideas for food and dishes—this is one of the places.”

Around 30 micro, small, and medium enterprises are part of the nine-day Duavata Northern Crime Prevention Carnival, which ends on Saturday.

The carnival aims to raise $150,000 to help install CCTV cameras in Labasa Town.