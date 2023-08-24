MSG leaders discuss issues affecting the region

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Leaders of the Melanesian Spearhead Group met in Port Vila in Vanuatu today to discuss issues that continue to affect the region.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlights that the Leaders’ Summit is happening at a time when the Melanesian region has assumed major international importance as the great powers of China and the US compete for Pacific influence.

He is urging PICs not to lose sight of the truth that unity as a region is of paramount importance.

Rabuka also states that with a common purpose and aims, all are in a better position to achieve goals for Melanesia and Oceania as a whole.

The Prime Minister emphasized the need for collective support in advancing economic recovery, especially through strengthening economic cooperation and trade.

Concerns about the impact of climate change dominated discussions.

He adds that the threat of natural disasters will continue to be a persistent issue for the region, and they are committed to working closely to advocate for climate emergency financing.