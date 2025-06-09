More students to study in New Zealand

[Source: Supplied]

The University of Otago in New Zealand has signed a landmark agreement with Fiji’s Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Services, opening new opportunities for Fijian students to study in fields vital to the country’s development.

The Memorandum of Understanding, signed in Dunedin, is the first formal partnership between Otago and a Fijian government agency aimed at directly supporting students to study in Aotearoa.

The agreement will create pathways for Fijian students to pursue studies in areas such as sport and nutrition science, aquaculture, biotechnology, microbiology, GIS, software engineering, forensic science, and medical technology.

Professor Patrick Vakaoti, Dean of Te Tumu – the School of Māori, Pacific and Indigenous Studies – described the partnership as a milestone in Pacific education cooperation, reflecting Fiji’s confidence in Otago’s academic quality and student support services.

TSLS Executive Chair, Ro Teimumu Vuikaba Kepa, who led the delegation to Otago, said the partnership aligns with Fiji’s national development goals and will help prepare future leaders to contribute to the country’s progress.

The TSLS team was welcomed with a mihi ceremony celebrating shared indigenous values and strengthening Pacific ties.

Otago’s Director International, Jason Cushen, said the collaboration deepens Pacific partnerships and will provide life-changing opportunities for young Fijians.

The agreement will remain in place until September 2030, with an option to renew for another five years.

