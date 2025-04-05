More Polytech graduates thrive in workforce

A total of 1,991 students have successfully completed micro qualifications with Pacific PolyTech since its establishment.

From this, 817 students have graduated with certificate level 3 qualifications, while 300-plus students have been trained in industrial short courses and workshops.

This has helped address the skills gaps faced in Fiji, which has also provided employment to locals, especially youths.

Minister for Defence Pio Tikoduadua, while officiating at the graduation ceremony in Labasa yesterday, said that a total of 1,500-plus students are already enrolled for the 2025 class alone.

“These figures are more than just statistics. They represent lives transformed, families uplifted, and communities empowered in teaching. Many Pacific Polytech graduates are thriving in sectors such as hospitality, tourism, business, trade, and ICT, demonstrating that quality hands-on technical education is a direct pathway to employment and economic growth.”

He says that Pacific Polytech has set a target of training 2,000 students in certificate-level 3 programs in 2025 alone and now over 4,000 graduates in technical skills over the next two years.

Tikoduadua adds that Pacific Polytech continues to partner with government, ministries, industries, embassies, accreditation bodies, and key stakeholders to reify technical education and training in teaching.

Meanwhile, out of 97 graduates, a good number of females also graduated with certificates in plumbing, which is a positive step in addressing the male-dominated fields and skills needs in communities and villages.

