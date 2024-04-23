More females take interest in MBA Program

Head of the School of Business and Management, Professor Gurmeet Singh [left]

The University of the South Pacific has seen an increase in the number of females registering for their Masters in Business Administration program.

Head of the School of Business and Management, Professor Gurmeet Singh, has acknowledged the female students for showing interest in the program.

“The number of female students is actually increasing. So in the past, we used to have four or five in the class of forty, but now it’s a big number. Sometimes, you know, fifty-fifty, and in some classes, females are outnumbering males.”

The program is designed to improve and expand the managerial skills of participating professionals who hold positions of responsibility in leading companies and organizations.