MoH encourages proper channels for complaints

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Health says while they appreciate feedback, social media may not be the most effective platform to raise complaints regarding the Ministry’s services.

This statement comes following a recent social media post concerning a severely ill patient who sought care at Nadi Hospital on July 13th suffering from severe bronchial asthma.

The deceased’s mother has made claims against the doctors at the Nadi Hospital, seeking answers on what led to her daughter’s death.

In a statement the Ministry says the patient was transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where she passed away the following day.

The Ministry has sent condolences to the grieving family during this difficult time, however, it says they have established procedures to address grievances from families, and will coordinate with the family to allow that process to occur.

It says while they deeply empathize with the family’s difficult circumstances, the Ministry remains committed to ensuring transparency and accountability.

The Ministry says they will engage in an official investigation if there is an official complaint.

It says they encourage constructive feedback through the appropriate channels and complaints can be lodged through toll-free number 157.