Ministry works on strengthening birth registration

Attorney General Siromi Turaga has stressed the significance of fortifying birth registration processes as a strategic response to the challenges encountered by teenagers and young mothers.

Recognizing the role of this initiative, Turaga notes its integral connection to granting access to crucial services like birth registration.

Additionally, he says it facilitates the identification of priority groups with low birth registration rates, enabling the development of targeted strategies to streamline and enhance the entire registration process.

Turaga states that the Comprehensive Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) project stands as a pillar in the pursuit of achieving heightened birth registration rates focusing on the implementation of legal identity for all.

This, he says aligns with the objectives outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 16.

Highlighting the Ministry’s commitment, Turaga emphasizes ongoing research endeavours and advocacy programs aimed at amplifying the spectrum of services provided.