Ministry unites for resource efficiency

Fiji’s Ministry of Agriculture is emphasizing the role of clear, coordinated communication in maximizing government resources across sectors like forestry and fisheries.

Minister for Agriculture and Waterways Tomasi Tunabuna says aligning ministries on project details helps avoid duplication and boost impact.

“We would want to benefit amongst ourselves in that it is important to be communicating at a level where the natural resources know what we are doing, where it is done and how it is done so that we can maximize government resources that are provided to these different ministries.”

Tunabuna says, this approach echoes broader national strategies, such as those outlined in the Fiji National Development Plan 2025–2029, which stress the importance of unity and cross-sector collaboration for sustainable growth.

