Ministry to address rising issue of informal settlements

The Housing Ministry has drawn attention to the escalating challenge posed by informal settlements within the country.

Permanent Secretary for Housing, Manasa Lesuma, highlighted this while presenting the audited accounts for the 2020–2021 financial year.

Lesuma emphasized that the ministry’s ability to address the issue of informal settlements largely depends on the budget allocations provided by the government.

He reveals that the Ministry actively engages in formalizing the settlements, with the ultimate goal of granting residents formal leases and property ownership.

“The Ministry goes in to formalize these settlements right to the stage where they are provided with allocated lots where they become owners of the plot if they do get a title for the property they have.” This initiative is significantly subsidized by the government, tailored to the income levels of the residents in these informal settlements.”

Furthermore, the Ministry collaborates closely with other relevant government agencies, to ensure that Fijians receive the best possible housing assistance.

This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s commitment to addressing the issue of informal settlements and providing secure and sustainable housing solutions for the people.