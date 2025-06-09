Ministry outlines key investments in chiefs, land, and culture

Ifereimi Vasu

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs has unveiled its key priorities for the 2025–2026 financial year, backed by a $41.2 million budget.

Minister Ifereimi Vasu says $361,957 will support the work of the Great Council of Chiefs, while $3 million is allocated to assist 60 iTaukei-owned businesses under the Resource Owners Support and Development Fund. This also includes land surveys and the protection of mineral resources.

A further $510,000 will go towards surveying mahogany lands, and $45,000 is set aside to help preserve indigenous knowledge systems.

The Festival of Pacific Arts and Culture next year will receive $1 million, while CATD Nadave has been allocated just over a million dollars to support the school and its 350 students.

The iTaukei Land Trust Board is also expected to renew 2,500 leases, aiming to generate over $171 million in revenue and reduce arrears by 60 percent.

Meanwhile, the iTaukei Affairs Board will receive $4.7 million to support provincial councils, traditional protocols, rural development, youth and women’s programs, and climate change mitigation efforts.

