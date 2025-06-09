Ministry and FCS clarifies former rugby player’s released

[ Source: Sports Fiji / Facebook ]

The Ministry of Justice and the Fiji Corrections Service have issued a statement addressing public concerns about the recent handover of former Fiji 7s player Eminoni Nasilasila to his family, assuring that the process was conducted in full compliance with the law.

The Ministry explained that the handover followed procedures outlined under Part 12, Section 50 of the Corrections Act 2006, which allows the Corrections Service to “undertake appropriate activities and provide support services in relation to prisoners who have been discharged.”

According to the Ministry, this provision forms the basis of FCS’s post-release reintegration process, a key component of the Yellow Ribbon Program —a national initiative aimed at rehabilitating former inmates, reducing reoffending, and supporting their reintegration into society.

“The handover of former inmates to their families is a standard practice carried out for most individuals upon release, ensuring they receive family and community support as they transition back into society”

The Ministry also clarified that while FCS facilitates the initial handover, families may choose to conduct their own traditional or community-based welcoming ceremonies, over which the Service has no control or involvement.

Reaffirming its commitment to transparency and due process, the Ministry of Justice stated that all procedures are guided by the rule of law and carried out in line with established rehabilitation principles.

