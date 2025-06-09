Minister responds to Nawi Island claims

The Ministry of Lands has denied claims suggesting wrongdoing in the issuance of the foreshore lease for Nawi Island in Savusavu.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo stated that remarks made by a ministry official, Viliame Waqa, during the Fijian Media Association’s “Meet the Public and Press” event in Savusavu were general and should not be interpreted as confirmation of allegations made by Copra Shed Director Doly Singh.

“While the Ministry acknowledged that administrative inconsistencies have occurred in the past, this should not be misconstrued as an admission of fault or wrongdoing in relation to the Nawi Island foreshore lease.”

Article continues after advertisement

Vosarogo clarified that historical issues in the management of foreshore leases should not be seen as an admission of fault specifically relating to Nawi Island.

He acknowledged challenges in managing maritime boundaries, noting that the absence of fixed markers and inconsistencies in nautical charts have made oversight difficult.

“Our objective is to resolve the matter in a fair, transparent, and constructive manner, while upholding maritime safety and regulatory compliance.”

To address this, the Ministry is now using drone imagery and digital mapping to enhance its lease management system.

The Ministry is also collaborating with the Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji (MSAF) and Fiji Ports Corporation Limited to investigate a mooring issue related to the Nawi Island development.

Vosarogo emphasised that the government’s priority is to resolve the matter fairly and transparently, while ensuring all safety regulations are observed.

He added that the Ministry is working to restore public trust through greater transparency and public engagement.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.