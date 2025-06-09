Minister hails major water sector progress

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the Water Authority of Fiji has made significant progress over the past three years [Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, says the Water Authority of Fiji has made significant progress over the past three years through its “Building for Growth and Resilience” program.

Ro Filipe highlights that WAF has continuously integrated climate-smart approaches into its planning, operations, and service delivery.

He says that a key achievement this year is the launch of the $8.7 billion Water Sector Strategy 2050, which will guide Fiji’s water and wastewater services for the next 30 years.

Ro Filipe adds that the projects are aligned with the principles of the National Development Plan and support the national vision for inclusive and climate-resilient development.

“This strategic plan addresses climate vulnerability, aging infrastructure, and promotes circular economy principles, ensuring sustainability and resilience in service delivery.”

Ro Filipe says the 2025–26 programs are funded and will be carried out, no matter which government is in power.



Opposition Member Virendra Lal [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Opposition Member Virendra Lal says the ministry’s success depends on focusing on long-term projects.

“The flagship solution being commissioned today, the Viria Water Project, which adds 40 million liters per day of critical capacity, was meticulously mapped out as the infrastructure blueprint of the previous government. While the current administration is now rightly celebrating its completion, they are in fact validating the foresight and scale of that original vision.”

The Ministry of Public Works reaffirms its commitment to continue working on water and infrastructure projects in areas that need them in the coming years.

