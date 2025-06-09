Minister explains FNPF’s role in Fletcher Construction projects

Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji

The Government has clarified details surrounding the Fiji National Provident Fund’s investment in Fletcher Building Fiji Limited, following a parliamentary question regarding the company’s role in current construction projects.

Responding to a question about flat construction projects and FNPF’s involvement, Minister responsible Esrom Immanuel explained that Fletcher Construction operates as a business arm of Fletcher Building Fiji Limited, which has two key divisions—a construction arm and a road maintenance arm.

He highlighted that Fletcher Building Fiji Limited is jointly owned by Higgins Holdings Fiji Property Limited, with FNPF holding a 25 percent share, Fijian Holdings Limited also holding 25 percent, and the Higgins Group owning the remaining 50 percent.

“But the investment is quite a strategic investment by FNPF because FNPF is a large equity investor and has invested in various entities in tourism industry, financial sector, telecommunication, properties, agriculture, and construction, medical and amongst others.”

When asked whether Fletcher Construction was involved in other FNPF-owned projects beyond the Westin redevelopment, Immanuel said there was no specific information available on additional projects at this time.

However, he emphasized that FNPF’s investment in Fletcher Building is a strategic, long-term equity investment, noting that the Fund is a significant investor across multiple sectors, including tourism, finance, telecommunications, property, agriculture, construction, and medical industries.

He added that FNPF’s investments are made at arm’s length, ensuring proper governance and independence in corporate decision-making across all portfolio companies.

