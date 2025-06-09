Minister calls for reflection on ethics during Ram Naumi

Hindus around the country are celebrating Ram Naumi today, a festival of deep spiritual, cultural, and historical significance.

Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection, Sashi Kiran, says the festival is an opportunity to reflect on values within the Holy Book ‘Ramayana’.

She says for generations of Indian descendants – particularly those whose ancestors endured harsh migration conditions – the Ramayana served as a moral compass for resilience and duty.

Kiran highlighted key lessons from the life of Lord Rama, including the importance of caring for elders, referencing Shravan Kumar’s devotion to his parents.

Article continues after advertisement

She linked this to contemporary concerns regarding rising elder abuse.

She also cited Lord Rama’s brother, Bharat, who refused the throne during Rama’s exile.

Kiran says this symbolizes integrity and respect for rightful ownership -values relevant today amid growing fraud and property disputes.

Addressing social issues, the Minister emphasized Lord Rama’s commitment to ethical conduct and monogamy, suggesting these principles could help reduce violence against women and children.

Kiran further drew attention to “Ram Rajya,” an ideal society based on justice and truth. She warned that misinformation and unchecked rumors—once symbolized in the epic by a washerman’s gossip—continue to threaten social harmony, especially on social media.

“Today, information is at our fingertips, yet we often share content without verification. We must ask ourselves whether we are contributing to truth or spreading harm.”

She encouraged individuals to embody the values of Lord Rama and Sita in their daily lives.

Similar sentiments were shared by Rohinesh Prasad of the Kinoya-based Shree Satsang Ramayan Mandali, who says they also highlighted social issues affecting the country and youth during the festival.